Your Weekend: Half Spectacular, Half a Washout

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This evening will be pleasantly cool and a nice one to be outside.
A Weak disturbance will bring some cloud cover overnight and the chance of a sprinkle around dawn. The system will move away quickly leaving behind some high cloudiness, plenty of sunshine and a nice warm afternoon.
The next weather maker arrives late Saturday night with occasional rain all Sunday and ending before dawn Monday. Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday small systems will bring additional chance of rain.
