569 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Twenty-two additional coronavirus cases have been identified in Northern Kentcuky, for a total of 569 cases, according to the health department.
There are 292 cases in Kenton County, 92 cases in Campbell County, 161 cases in Boone County and 24 cases in Grant County.
The health department said there have been 34 total deaths related to COVID-19.
“If you feel unwell, and especially if you have any of the following symptoms that cannot be explained by another cause, it is important that you stay home and contact your health care provider for further instructions,” District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said.
The following have been identified as symptoms associated with COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
For more information on COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, visit NKY Health.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.