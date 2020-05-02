CVS employees tied up during armed robbery in Middletown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Middletown Division of Police say they were dispatched to a CVS in Middletown Saturday morning, where they found employees tied up after an armed robbery occurred.
Police say it happened at 820 South Breiel Blvd. Saturday at 3:34 a.m.
When they got there, they not only found the employees tied up, but they found that a large number of pills that were stolen, said officers.
Police say they found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects on Central Avenue.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects, Patrick Johnson-Tucker, 33, and Nicholas Parez Johnson-Tucker, 23, from Indianapolis, fled.
They crossed over the 122 bridge, going into Madison Township, where they lost control of the vehicle and crashed, officers said.
Officers arrested Patrick and Nicholas. Patrick faces charges of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Nicholas faces charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and carrying a concealed weapon.
