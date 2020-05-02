Driver sought for hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Camp Washington

CAMP WASHINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash injured a pedestrian Saturday night in Camp Washington.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Colerain Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police described the vehicle involved as a dark blue Jeep with partial plate T-Y-Z.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Cincinnati police.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.