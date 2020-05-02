Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Steven Nielsen hopes to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season but the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman from Denmark first has some tree trunks to toss around in northwest Ohio. The workouts have been improvised because of coronavirus restrictions and underscore Nielsen’s desire to make it to the NFL. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent after sitting through the NFL Draft at his girlfriend’s family home in Ohio. Only two Danes have been drafted in the NFL. Kicker Morten Andersen played 25 seasons and is a national hero in Denmark. Guard/center Hjalte Froholdt was drafted last year but spent his rookie season on injured reserve.