How Indiana’s reopening will affect summer recreation

INDIANA (WFIE) - Beginning on May 4, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan will begin Stage 2 of reopening Indiana.
When it comes to outdoor and indoor recreation, Stage 2 makes no changes to the current state shutdown requirements.
On May 24, that’s when Hoosiers will begin to notice significant changes.
STAGE 3 starting May 24:
- Gyms and fitness centers may reopen with restrictions
- Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing
- Equipment must be cleaned after each use
- Employees are required to wear face coverings
- Playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts & similar facilities may reopen
- With social distancing guidelines in place
- Community pools may reopen
- In accordance with CDC guidelines
STAGE 4 starting June 14:
- Gyms and fitness centers remain open under restrictions
- Playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts, etc. remain open following social distancing guidelines
- Recreational sports leagues and tournament may resume
STAGE 5 starting July 4:
- Restrictions are lifted at gyms and fitness centers
- Sports events may resume at large facilities
- Social distancing guidelines in place
- Employees screened daily (face coverings optional)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.