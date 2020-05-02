Indiana sees 676 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that there are 676 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 53 new deaths.
This brings the total amount of positive cases to 19,295 and the total number of deaths to 1,115, said health officials.
Health officials say that Marion County has the highest amount of positive COVID-19 cases in the state with 5,983 and the highest COVID-19 deaths with 357.
Counties in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Fayette County: 28 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 97 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 119 cases, eight deaths
- Ohio County: Four cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 94 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.