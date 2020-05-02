KSP Foundation raises funds through virtual auction for additional PPE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police Foundation wants to make sure troopers won’t run out of any PPE during this pandemic.
The foundation said Kentucky State Police troopers have distributed food and goods during the COVID-19 pandemic while also donating PPE to necessary businesses.
KSP Foundation Executive Director Hank Patton said KSP needs replacements of fentanyl suits, which each trooper is given, and other personal protective equipment.
On Saturday, which would have been the Kentucky Derby, the KSP Foundation hosted the first ever virtual auction to help raise money for replacement PPE and fentanyl suits.
They had seven items for auction, including bottles of bourbon, a handmade cigar case end-table made by the KSP Commissioner, and a spot at the VIP Table at the 2020 Gold for Gray Gala.
Patton said the goal was to raise $15,000 and after the auction they raised a little over $11,000.
“When we were at home staying safe and staying healthy, they were the front lines,” Patton said. “They were still making traffic stops. They were still working accidents. They were still investigating cases so they’ve never gotten the opportunity like some of us to be home. They’re on the front line everyday.”
The KSP Foundation is also asking people to "Adopt a Post," by donating money for a specific post that will provide extra funds for food and "thank you" tokens for troopers. The "Adopt a Post" donation will be available until 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
