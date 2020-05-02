Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor eyes big rollback of virus restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is relaxing of business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open their doors starting Monday under health and social distancing guidelines. The governor’s new directive lifts travel restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25, but doesn’t allow restaurants to resume in-person dining or hair salon reopenings for another week. The new directive removes churches from limits on gathering sizes effective May 8. Holcomb’s new order keeps previous restrictions in place for Marion, Lake and Cass counties.
Tyson Foods to reopen Indiana plant with limited production
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it will reopen a plant in Logansport, Indiana, with limited production after a coronavirus outbreak. The company made the announcement Friday after local health and government officials and a union representative toured the plant. The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak. Almost 900 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release, the Arkansas-based company says it's taken additional precautions to reassure employees their work environment is safe. Tyson said it has doubled employee bonuses and increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30.
Man charged with murder in fire that killed brother
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with murder and arson in a fire that killed his brother. The Tribune-Star says Samuel Haney told investigators that he set a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment because she was letting his brother stay with her. Terry Haney died Thursday, two days after the fire. He was 52 years old. Samuel Haney told police that he had been in a fight with his brother. He said he broke a window and set fire to the curtains, according to an affidavit filed by police. Haney is due in a Vigo County court Monday.
Northwest Indiana head-on crash kills 3 young people
WHEELER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on collision in Northwest Indiana has killed three young people. Police say each of the victims in the crash Thursday afternoon on Indiana 130 in Porter County were from Valparaiso and riding in the same car, a Ford Focus. The Porter County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old driver Mathew Shupe and 20-year-old front-seat passenger Morgan Rodd were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says 20-year-old back seat passenger Olivia Ogiego later died at a Chicago hospital. Police say Shupe veered left of center for an unknown reason and struck an oncoming semitrailer.
US Steel expects to lay off 2,700 as virus reduces demand
PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest steelmakers expects to lay off roughly 2,700 employees as the demand for iron and steel drops during the coronavirus pandemic. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel announced its plans Thursday. That's the same day it reported a first-quarter loss of $391 million. The company had about 27,500 employees as of last year. It did not say where the layoffs would be but said it will also temporarily idle two blast facilities. They are in Gary, Indiana, and outside Pittsburgh. The firm has now idled seven out of its 10 blast furnaces in the U.S.
Lake Michigan waves wash away pavement in NW Indiana town
BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — Waves from Lake Michigan have washed away a section of pavement in a Northwest Indiana town, threatening utility lines and nearby homes. Rangers with the Indiana Dunes National Park stood guard Thursday at a sharp cliff overlooking Lake Michigan that was once parking for Lakeview Beach in the town of Beverly Shores, about 40 miles east of Chicago. Beverly Shores Town Council President Geof Benson told The (Northwest Indiana) Times a section of roadway near that location has been closed for the past month. Bruce Rowe, the park’s supervisory ranger, says a “significant piece of pavement was lost.”
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some big meatpacking plants may soon be reopening. It's a sign that seems to back up President Donald Trump assertion this week that his order keeping packing plants open during the coronavirus crisis “solved their problems.” But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy. Meatpackers still have a workforce likely to be depleted by illness or unwillingness to risk illness. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans will get as much meat as they’re used to.
Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs. Many large-scale hog farmers have little choice once barns reach full capacity. Officials estimate about 700,000 pigs across the nation can’t be processed each week and will be euthanized if plants don't resume operations. To help farmers, the USDA has set up a center that can supply the tools needed to euthanize hogs. That includes captive bolt guns and cartridges that can be shot into the heads of larger animals as well as chutes, trailers and personal protective equipment.