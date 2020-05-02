Man shot at while attempting to burglarize Hebron home, deputies say

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner shot at a man who was attempting to force entry into his home in Hebron.
Deputies were called to the 9200 block of River Road around 2 p.m. where they found the homeowner subduing the suspect, 29-year-old David Whitford.
The sheriff’s office said as Whitford fled the area on foot towards the riverbank, the homeowner fired several warning shots.
The homeowner searched for him and located him on his property, bedded down in a wodded area.
The homeowner then fired several more warning shots in close proximity to Whitford, grabbed him and a physical struggle ensued between the two, deputies said.
Whitford sustained head and facial injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth in Florence where he was later released.
The homeowner refused medical treatment while on scene.
Whitford was charged with burglary and is being held at the Boone County Detention Center.
