Montgomery police searching for missing 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen Friday afternoon.
Police say Natalie Vanover was last seen walking from her Montgomery residence around 1 p.m. near the area of Montgomery and Pfeiffer Road.
She is described as 5′4″, 200 pounds, dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Sponge Bob on the from and other characters on the back with either dark grey or black leggings.
Anyone with information regarding Vanover’s location is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 513-985-1600.
