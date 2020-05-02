Multi-state police pursuit leads to SWAT situation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police chase beginning in Indiana Saturday morning lead to a vehicle pursuit with Indiana State Police and Louisville Metro Police, leading into a SWAT situation in the Highview neighborhood.
According to Metrosafe, LMPD received calls for assistance from ISP on a police pursuit headed into Louisville from Southern Indiana Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Police assisted ISP with the pursuit of the passenger vehicle.
Around 12:20 p.m., officers received reports that a person had barricaded themselves within a residence on the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue off of Smyrna Parkway.
The person was said to be connected to the earlier pursuit.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that the man barricaded within the home had been taken into custody with no injuries to anyone.
No other details were given at this time. This story will be updated.
