NKY man arrested on sex charges against his adopted child and foster children, deputies say

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Florence man for several sexual offences, including child pornography, against his foster children and adopted child.
Deputies say Harry G. Forgue, 28, was arrested late Friday after a investigation which includes years of sexual abuse with male preteens and teenagers. Some of the victims were under 12 years old.
Each of them were interviewed and said that Forgue abused them for years. They told investigators that would have to perform sexual acts when they were in trouble or wanted to get their phone privileges back, said deputies.
After investigating Forgue’s phone, they found that he installed pinhole cameras throughout the house. Detectives found several pictures and videos of the victims using the bathroom- unaware that they were being recorded.
Also found on his phone were nude photos of the victims and other items that matched to the victims’ statements, said deputies.
Deputies say Forgue faces one count of sodomy with a victim under 12 years old, two counts of sodomy, three counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years old, three counts of sexual abuse, six counts of video voyeurism, three counts of incest-forcible compulsion/incapable of consent, six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, one count of possess/view matter portray sexual performance by a minor, and one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor.
Forgue is at the Butler County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
