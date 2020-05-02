Police identify 2 suspects in Sharonville shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Sharonville police identified two suspects in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
When police were dispatched to the LivInn Hotel Cincinnati/Sharonville Convention Center located on 13385 Chester Road at 1:49 a.m., they found bullet holes in several vehicles.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Demetri Smith, who was hiding on the hotel property. Smith was found with a handgun and was wanted for a homicide in Hamilton County.
Sharonville police also located a second shooting suspect, 31-year-old Antonius Carter, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Carter is in stable condition.
Smith is in the Hamilton County Justice Center for the homicide warrant.
Charges are pending on both suspects, said Sharonville police.
The City of Sharonville Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are working the case together.
Anyone with information should call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.
