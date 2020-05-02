Police looking for suspect who shot several cars in Wilder community

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in Wilder are looking for the person or persons that fired several shots at cars in an upscale community.
Police are continuing to investigate after several cars were found with blown out windows and riddled with bullet holes at Aspen Pines Luxury Apartments.
While no one was hurt, it does come as a shock to some residents.
“This is a really quiet and nice neighborhood. And it goes into the subdivision that’s quite lovely,” Mary Lu Strange said.
Wilder police told FOX19 NOW they are looking for the person or persons who fired several shots striking at least six vehicles.
“Apparently a man was shooting on the sidewalk across from mine towards the front of the apartments. There were about eight shots I guess. He didn’t hit anyone, but there were quite a few cars. Then he ran away and got in a car and sped off,” Strange said.
Police said the suspects were gone by the time they got to the scene.
“Knowing that my car was that close to being shot and I had a guest coming to visit me... he was running about 5 or 10 minutes late. He would have pulled right into it had he been on time,” Strange said.
Police say the investigation at this time is still ongoing. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Wilder Police Department at 859-581-8863.
