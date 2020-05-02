Report: Andy Dalton to sign with Cowboys

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just days after being released by the Bengals, Andy Dalton is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dalton, who played all nine of his seasons in Cincinnati, will reportedly sign a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed.
Dalton is from the Houston area, but currently lives in Fort Worth.
The Dallas Cowboys are yet to confirm the report.
The Bengals host the Dallas Cowboys this coming season at Paul Brown Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.