Report: Andy Dalton to sign with Cowboys
Andy Dalton walking off the field after game vs. Browns at Paul Brown Stadium
By Joe Danneman | May 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 9:41 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just days after being released by the Bengals, Andy Dalton is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalton, who played all nine of his seasons in Cincinnati, will reportedly sign a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed.

PREVIOUS | Bengals release QB Andy Dalton after 9 years with team

Dalton is from the Houston area, but currently lives in Fort Worth.

The Dallas Cowboys are yet to confirm the report.

The Bengals host the Dallas Cowboys this coming season at Paul Brown Stadium.

