Here’s which Tri-State businesses reopen Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More businesses are reopening in the Tri-State this week starting Monday as our economy begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Construction, manufacturing, distribution and general office can resume operations under new guidelines. Companies that can allow workers to continue to work from home are encouraged to do so.
Here’s five basic guidelines for all businesses:
- Require face coverings for employees and recommend them for clients/customers at all times.
- Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
- Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing.
- Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
- Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.
- Establish maximum capacity at 50% of fire code.
- Use appointment-setting where possible to limit congestion
On Tuesday, May 12, retail stores and consumer businesses can reopen.
Wednesday, May 6: Hospitals and clinics can start performing outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures.
Monday, May 11: Construction, manufacturing, dog-grooming/boarding, horse-racing without fans, professional services and vehicle or vessel dealerships can reopen.
Wednesday, May 20: Retailers and houses of worship can resume
Monday, May 25: Barbers, salons, cosmetology business can reopen, and gatherings of 10 people can occur.
Monday, May 4: Social gatherings up to 25 people can resume; retail and commercial businesses can open at 50% capacity.
Friday, May 8: Religious services can resume inside places of worship.
Monday, May 11: Restaurants can open at 50% capacity; salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
Sunday, May 24: Gatherings of up to 100 people allowed; movie theaters can open at 50% capacity; retailers and malls can increase to 75% capacity; pools, playgrounds, campgrounds and gyms can open.
