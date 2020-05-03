Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans scrapped. McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual victory Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was his second win of IndyCar’s iRacing six-race series. The wild finish saw most of the leaders crash as they rushed toward the checkered flag.