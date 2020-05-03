Important dates to remember as Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana reopen economies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are beginning to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the important dates to keep in mind:
Monday, May 4: Construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin, and general offices can reopen, but need to follow these guidelines.
Tuesday, May 12: Consumer and retail services can reopen, but employees and consumers must follow these guidelines, including required face coverings for employees.
Wednesday, May 6: Hospitals and clinics will be allowed to start performing outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures.
Monday, May 11: Construction, manufacturing, dog-grooming/boarding, horse-racing without fans, professional services and vehicle or vessel dealerships can reopen.
Wednesday, May 20: Retailers and houses of worship can reopen.
Monday, May 25: Barbers, salons, cosmetology business can reopen, and gatherings of 10 people can occur.
May 4: Social gatherings up to 25 people can resume; retail and commercial businesses can open at 50 percent capacity.
May 8: Religious services can resume inside places of worship.
May 11: Restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity; salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
May 24: Social gatherings of up to 100 people allowed; movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity; retailers and malls can increase to 75 percent capacity; pools, playgrounds, campgrounds and gyms can open.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.