Important dates to remember as Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana reopen economies

The week ahead: How the Tri-State will get back to normal following COVID-19
May 3, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are beginning to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the important dates to keep in mind:

Ohio

Monday, May 4: Construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin, and general offices can reopen, but need to follow these guidelines.

Tuesday, May 12: Consumer and retail services can reopen, but employees and consumers must follow these guidelines, including required face coverings for employees.

Kentucky

Wednesday, May 6: Hospitals and clinics will be allowed to start performing outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures.

Monday, May 11: Construction, manufacturing, dog-grooming/boarding, horse-racing without fans, professional services and vehicle or vessel dealerships can reopen.

Wednesday, May 20: Retailers and houses of worship can reopen.

Monday, May 25: Barbers, salons, cosmetology business can reopen, and gatherings of 10 people can occur.

Indiana

May 4: Social gatherings up to 25 people can resume; retail and commercial businesses can open at 50 percent capacity.

May 8: Religious services can resume inside places of worship.

May 11: Restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity; salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines

May 24: Social gatherings of up to 100 people allowed; movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity; retailers and malls can increase to 75 percent capacity; pools, playgrounds, campgrounds and gyms can open.

