Indiana: Nearly 20K total positive COVID-19 cases, 1,132 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that there are 19,933 total positive COVID-19 cases and 1,132 total deaths.
Marion County alone has 6,176 cases and 360 deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 29 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 97 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 135 cases, nine deaths
- Ohio County: Five cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 94 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the first stage of reopening the state has already occurred, which allowed only services deemed essential to start back up.
The second stage will start to roll out Monday.
- Hoosiers 65 and older should still remain at home
- Social gatherings of up to 25 can resume
- Essential travel ban lifted
- Retail, commercial businesses open at 50 percent capacity
- Shopping malls at 50 percent capacity
- Indoor common spaces (food courts) only at 25 percent capacity
- May 8: Religious services may convene inside places of worship
- Social distancing guidelines need to be followed
- At-risk populations (ages 65 and older) should still remain home
- May 11: Restaurants open at 50 percent capacity
- Bar seating will remain closed
- May 11: Salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
Governor Holcomb says there will be a total of five stages.
The plan will depend on these four things:
- Ability to contact trace all coronavirus cases
- Ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic
- Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- Statewide ventilator availability
The Governor says if the state does not meet the criteria, then the Governor’s office will need to pause these plans or return to previous stages.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.