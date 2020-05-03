Kroger adding purchase limits on beef and pork

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is adding purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Rolfes issued the following statement Sunday:
“At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, we’ve added purchase limits only on ground beef and fresh pork.”
Meat processing plants around the country began shutting down in late April after large numbers of employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Associated Press, 4,900 meat processing employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-age advertisement in the New York Times April 28 outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
“This means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable,” the statement said. “As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”
Two days later, President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open.
The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.
Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers’ health.
“Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency," the order states.
Some meat packaging plants have begun to reopen, while others are formulating plans to do so with a depleted workforce and an attenuated production schedule.
