Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-CHURCH
Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to block the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services. The three-judge panel ruled Saturday. It cleared the way for Maryville Baptist Church to hold drive-in worship services while adhering to public health requirements. That’s an alternative Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But the panel stopped short of applying its order to in-person worship services. The ruling came after the church asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency order stopping Beshear’s mass gathering ban from being enforced against religious services.
AMISH CHILDREN KILLED-BUGGY ACCIDENT
Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say search crews have recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult made it to the stream bank and called for help. Four children were found dead Wednesday. Kentucky State Police said the fifth child’s body was found Saturday. In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said search crews were safe. He asked people to pray for the family.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Coronavirus cases reported at federal prison in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Health officials say at least 33 inmates at a federal prison in Kentucky have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that one staffer at the Federal Medical Center also tested positive. The Lexington-based center has 1,456 inmates according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Nationwide, the virus has spread through long-term facilities like the Federal Medical Center. In Muhlenberg County, an outbreak at Green River Correctional Facility led to the entire prison being tested.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
University of Kentucky to reopen campus for fall semester
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to resume in-person classes on its Lexington campus for the fall semester starting in August. The school's president made the announcement in an email message to the campus community Friday. UK President Eli Capilouto outlined plans to “reinvent normal” in the age of the coronavirus at the university. He says four campus teams will develop strategies with the goal of having a final plan in place by mid-June. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 177 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to more than 4,870 cases. The governor reported eight more virus-related deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-VOTING
Kentucky voters to get free postage for absentee ballots
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians choosing to vote by absentee mail-in balloting in next month's primary won't have to pay for postage. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the State Board of Elections adopted the free postage at a special meeting Friday. The board also said county clerks will be able to hire temporary help to manage the election during the coronavirus pandemic. The board’s emergency regulations follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order last week that calls on áll voters to use absentee voting by mail if they can in the June 23 primary election.
FATAL SHOOTING-BLIND MOTHER
Police: Man, woman charged with killing blind mother
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a Kentucky man and woman have been arrested and accused of killing the woman’s blind mother. Jacob Lugmayer and Krystal A. Erbelding were charged Thursday with murder in the death of 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding. Kentucky State Police said found Kathy Erbelding in her home, fatally shot in the head and abdomen. When police arrived, Lugmayer ran into the woods and threw away his phone. He later admitted to attempting to dispose of Kathy Erbelding's body. Krystal Erbelding told police she used her mother's money to purchase the gun for the shooting. It’s unclear whether Krystal Erbelding or Lugmayer had attorneys.