Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teen who had sent his girlfriend a text he thought was disrespectful. The stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in Sidney. Authorities say the suspect and three others had gone to the home of another 15-year-old to challenge him and an acquaintance to a fight. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect was charged with murder and was being held in a youth detention center. No other injuries were reported.