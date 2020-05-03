Sunshine to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A slow-moving cool front passed through the region bringing cooler air and a dry day to the tri-state.
Expect sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the mid 60′s.
Unfortunately, the sunny skies are brief. More rain arrives Monday night through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Sunshine is back on Thursday, more rain arrives Friday, and right now, the weekend looks nice but cool with high temps in the mid 50′s.
In fact, you might want to hold off on the planting of spring annual flowers. Morning low temps on Friday and Saturday could be in the mid 30′s which means we could see yet another frost. Stay tuned.....
