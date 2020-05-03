‘Thank you Cincinnati:' Dalton issues first public statement after release from Bengals

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Cincinnati for the past 9 years. There are countless memories that will be with me forever. I am thankful for the friendships, my teammates, coaches, and the organization. Y’all pushed me to be a better everyday. Thank you to the Cincinnati community for supporting the @ajdfoundation. We could not have made the impact we did without y’all. Thank you @jjdalton5 for always supporting me and being by my side every step of the way. I am blessed that we are on this journey together. We will always cherish our time in Cincinnati. Who Dey!