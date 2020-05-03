‘Thank you Cincinnati:' Dalton issues first public statement after release from Bengals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton issued a public statement Sunday afternoon following his release from the team on Thursday.
Dalton posted to Instagram:
“Thank you Cincinnati for the past 9 years. There are countless memories that will be with me forever. I am thankful for the friendships, my teammates, coaches, and the organization. Y’all pushed me to be a better everyday.
"Thank you to the Cincinnati community for supporting the @ajdfoundation. We could not have made the impact we did without y’all. Thank you @jjdalton5 for always supporting me and being by my side every step of the way.
"I am blessed that we are on this journey together. We will always cherish our time in Cincinnati. Who Dey!”
Dalton spoke to Bengals.com Friday, saying, “I’ve given everything to the organization, the city, my family has given so much to the city. We didn’t take our position and our platform lightly.”
The Texas native signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
His release from the Bengals was expected after the team drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.