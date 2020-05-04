Alert for missing 70-year-old Bond Hill man

BOND HILL (FOX19) - An endangered missing alert is up for a 70-year-old man missing in Bond Hill.
Barry Brown Jr. was upset when he walked away from his group home in the 1600 block of Anita Place on Saturday morning and has not returned, according to Cincinnati police.
He is in poor mental health and needs treatment, police said.
Brown is described as 5’11 and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a full beard and may not be wearing his glasses, according to police.
He was wearing a black Disabled Veterans hat, red hooded sweatshirt, a gray sweater, khaki pants and multi-color gym shoes.
If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, contact Cincinnati Police Detective Nedra Ward: 513-569-8600.
To submit a tip via text message text CPD and your tip to 847411.
