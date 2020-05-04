Chilly Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The center of a slow moving system will head to the southeast out of Missouri and stay well south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. North of the system, nearly steady rain will fall here from tonight into Wednesday early morning. The air will be chilly and that makes for a raw day. Severe storms are not in the FOX19 NOW First Alert weather forecast.
Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be dry but late Thursday night and Friday the weather looks wet again.
Right now the weather for the weekend looks dry until Sunday late evening.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.