Churches face challenges reopening in-person services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churches are a part of the restrictions being lifted in a couple weeks. However, church leaders are having a tough time planning the reopening in-person services.
Churches will have to be at half capacity, which for some congregations is anywhere from several dozen to several thousands, and that poses a challenge.
“Our first concern is their health,” George Demaree, St. Stephen Church Chief Operations Officer said. He said the congregation has about 14 thousand members, who attend six services across three campuses and a majority of them are older than 55.
Reopening, even at half capacity, is a daunting task.
“Social distancing would be difficult for a church of our size congregation,” Demaree said. “What we’re going to do, is take what we’ve been doing and enhance what we’re doing, our online ministries have grown.”
Megachurches have attendance that reach up to the thousands during just one service. A Southeast Christian Church representative told WAVE 3 News briefly and off-camera, reopening is a process which will take a lot of consideration.
At St. Stephen Church on South 17th Street, Demaree says they may not open for in-person services when the day comes in mid-May.
“We’re not going to open the church, until we know everyone is safe,” Demaree said. “The spiritual health is just as important as the physical health of our members.”
St. Stephen doesn’t have a timeline of when in-person services will come back. However, Demaree does want followers of faith to know, when things get back to some form of normalcy, the church will be there and ready with open arms.
“We are as anxious as they are, to get them back in our church, to get our services where they used to be in the past, but we will not put our members in harm’s way.”
Leaders at Southeast Christian Church have not gotten back to WAVE 3 News on an interview and its plans for in-person services.
Meanwhile, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday religious services could be held in person starting May 8. Churches in Indiana are encouraged to continue hosting services online as well as adding additional services to accommodate smaller groups for social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.