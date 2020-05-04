Cincy surgery center reopens with temp readings, antibody tests, other precautions

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Norwood physician’s practice is now reopen with new protocols in place due to the coronavirus.
After six weeks of being shut down, the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center is back open. Jon Mendelsohn, MD, is the medical director.
“I was excited. Obviously, I wanted to get back to work, but there was some anxiety," Mendelsohn said. "I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what the feeling would be, but when we re-opened, there was a sense of calm actually.”
Mendelsohn says they have had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus, including expanding their hours, leaving doors propped open, supplying hand sanitizer and making masks available.
“We are taking temperatures of all of our staff twice a day and also all of our patients. Anyone over temperature of 100.5, which we consider high temperature, we probably won’t treat," Mendelsohn said.
Patients, the doctor says, are spending a limited amount of time in the lobbies. There is no contact checkout too.
“We want to take things very seriously obviously as a practice, as a physician, just as a human being," Mendelsohn said. "We don’t know if individuals are going back to their parents and nursing homes.”
On top of that, all staff members are undergoing COVID-19 antibody testing. Patients have the option to purchase one too, according to Mendelsohn. He says with a simple finger prick, they can get results in eight minutes.
“This can be helpful for people who perhaps want to donate plasma, perhaps you’re getting back with your co-workers after all of these Zoom meetings, and you kind of want to know who is more vulnerable or not," Mendelsohn said.
As the pandemic progresses, Mendelsohn explains they will change protocols as needed. He expects some of the new procedures will be in place throughout the year.
“It’s a new normal. We have to be smart. We have to take care of each other," Mendelsohn said. "We’ve gotta wash our hands, but I’m hopeful and optimistic that maybe we’ll back to more of the old normal one of these days.”
The doctor says any patients preparing for a surgery that requires anesthesia are also now required to undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before the surgery.
Overall, he says reopening his practice has gone smoothly.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.