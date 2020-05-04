COVID-19 delays Coney Island Park opening, season passes extended thru 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials at Coney Island Park announced Monday it will not open later this month due the coronavirus pandemic.
Season passes for 2020 will be honored through 2021 at no additional cost.
This is the latest Ohio amusement park to delay opening.
It’s not clear when the state will lift restrictions preventing large gatherings.
Amusement parks and public pools are to remain shuttered until at least May 29, according to the state’s latest order.
“Based on the information recently released regarding the “reopening” of the State of Ohio, the 2020 opening of Coney Island Park will unfortunately need to be pushed back from May 22 to later this summer,” Coney Island’ Facebook page says.
"As new ‘reopening’ guidelines are issued by the State, we will continue to adjust our 2020 operating calendar. We will provide updates and additional details regarding the upcoming season as more information becomes available.
"As the postponement of our 2020 opening will reduce the length of this year’s operating schedule by an undetermined amount of time, we are extending the validity of all 2020 season passes until the conclusion of the 2021 season at no additional cost. This change will apply to any and all season passes purchased in advance of or during the 2020 season.
“We look forward to seeing you this summer!”
When it does open, Coney Island is expected to debut a new “massive” water obstacle course.
“The Challenge Zone” will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States, Coney Island announced last year.
