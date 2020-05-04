First-grade students develop ‘how can we reduce waste’ recycling project

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Some first-grade students are spearheading recycling efforts at Clearcreek Elementary.
“They recognized that we didn’t have paper recycling at school so it all started with the students in my class writing letters to our principal, Mrs. Quarter, and asking her if we could get paper bins for our school," explained First Grade Teacher Alyce Haren. "We moved on to how can we reduce waste during lunch. So they wrote another letter asking our PTO to purchase a composting bin.”
This all started early in the school year when the students were still going into their classrooms.
Now, because of the coronavirus, their efforts continue at home.
“I asked them to make a recycling craft at home, they had to make a list of the materials tell me what is the purpose, what is it used for and what can it do,” Haren said.
And Haren is so proud of what they came up with.
“They took complete ownership of this project the excitement, the way they are getting their families involved it’s just been amazing such a good response words can’t express how proud I am," Haren explained. "I just really wanted them to know that although they are small and little that they can make a difference and they have a voice and their voice matters.”
