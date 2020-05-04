Indiana eclipses 20k coronavirus cases as state begins next reopening stage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) - On the same day the state began its second stage of reopening Indiana, the state health department reports the Hoosier State surpassed 20,000 total coronavirus cases on Monday.
With the 583 new cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Monday, the state now has a total of 20,507 positive cases.
While the number of total cases has reached a bleak mark, there is some positive news within the ISDH’s updated data.
Monday was the third consecutive day Indiana had a drop in new cases compared to the previous day.
- April 30 - 803 new cases
- May 1 - 664 new cases
- May 2 - 639 new cases
- May 3 - 579 new cases
The state health department also reports 19 additional deaths from the coronavirus on Monday.
Indiana’s overall death toll is now at 1,151 Hoosiers, according to the ISDH.
In our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 30 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 99 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 137 cases, 10 deaths
- Ohio County: Six cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 97 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
The Five-Stage Roadmap to reopen the Hoosier State was unveiled last week by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
The second stage, which began on Monday, includes the following:
- Hoosiers 65 and older should remain home
- Social gatherings of up to 25 can resume
- Essential travel ban lifted
- Retail, commercial businesses open at 50 percent capacity
- Shopping malls at 50 percent capacity
- Indoor common spaces (food courts) only at 25 percent capacity
- May 8: Religious services may convene inside places of worship
- Social distancing guidelines need to be followed
- At-risk populations (ages 65 and older) should remain home
- May 11: Restaurants open at 50 percent capacity
- Bar seating will remain closed
- May 11: Salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
The plan will depend on these four things:
- Ability to contact trace all coronavirus cases
- Ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic
- Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- Statewide ventilator availability
The Governor says if the state does not meet the criteria, then the Governor’s Office will need to pause these plans or return to previous stages.
