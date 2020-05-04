Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky gov: Prison virus figures will be 'pretty tough'
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at a state prison are expected to increase. Beshear said at his daily news briefing Sunday that test results are expected Monday from the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County. He says the results will be pretty tough numbers to see. An outbreak at the prison led to the facility’s entire population being tested. At least one inmate has died from the virus. The prison has 982 inmates. Overall, Beshear there have been at least 5,130 positive cases and 253 deaths from the virus in Kentucky.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HISTORY PROJECT
History museum seeks submissions about coronavirus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A history museum in central Kentucky is asking for submissions to document how the coronavirus has affected lives. The Lexington History Museum told WKYT-TV that the Lexington Pandemic History Project seeks to build a historical record. Residents are encouraged to send stories and photos by email to mail to the museum. Officials say the length and content of submissions are up to senders. The submissions will be reviewed by a historian when the virus has passed. Chief historian Foster Ockerman Jr. said the collection can help future leaders make informed decisions when there’s another crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-CHURCH
Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to block the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services. The three-judge panel ruled Saturday. It cleared the way for Maryville Baptist Church to hold drive-in worship services while adhering to public health requirements. That’s an alternative Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But the panel stopped short of applying its order to in-person worship services. The ruling came after the church asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency order stopping Beshear’s mass gathering ban from being enforced against religious services.
AMISH CHILDREN KILLED-BUGGY ACCIDENT
Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say search crews have recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult made it to the stream bank and called for help. Four children were found dead Wednesday. Kentucky State Police said the fifth child’s body was found Saturday. In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said search crews were safe. He asked people to pray for the family.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-VOTING
Kentucky voters to get free postage for absentee ballots
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians choosing to vote by absentee mail-in balloting in next month's primary won't have to pay for postage. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the State Board of Elections adopted the free postage at a special meeting Friday. The board also said county clerks will be able to hire temporary help to manage the election during the coronavirus pandemic. The board’s emergency regulations follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order last week that calls on áll voters to use absentee voting by mail if they can in the June 23 primary election.
FATAL SHOOTING-BLIND MOTHER
Police: Man, woman charged with killing blind mother
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a Kentucky man and woman have been arrested and accused of killing the woman’s blind mother. Jacob Lugmayer and Krystal A. Erbelding were charged Thursday with murder in the death of 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding. Kentucky State Police said found Kathy Erbelding in her home, fatally shot in the head and abdomen. When police arrived, Lugmayer ran into the woods and threw away his phone. He later admitted to attempting to dispose of Kathy Erbelding's body. Krystal Erbelding told police she used her mother's money to purchase the gun for the shooting. It’s unclear whether Krystal Erbelding or Lugmayer had attorneys.