Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

KENT, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed college students during a war protest at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. Not all of those hurt or killed were involved in the demonstration, which opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War. The confrontation, sometimes referred to as the May 4 massacre, was a defining moment for a nation sharply divided over the protracted war, in which more than 58,000 Americans died. Kent State’s campus, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, will be still on the 50th anniversary Monday. Fifty years after the events, the AP is making some of its photos and a version of its text coverage from the time available.