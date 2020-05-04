Second man arrested for South Cumminsville murder, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in South Cumminsville last month.
David Norwood, 29, was killed April 15 in the 3800 block of Cass Avenue.
On Tuesday, members from the ATF task force, gang unit, and the Newport Police Department arrested Dylan Hurt, 24, on an open murder warrant for Norwood’s death.
Police say Hurt is currently in custody at the Campbell County Jail.
CPD also arrested Leaunte Baltimore, 23, on April 28 on an open murder warrant for Norwood’s death.
Baltimore appeared in court April 29, where the judge set his bond at $1 million.
The investigation by CPD’s homicide unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call (513) 352-3542.
