Manufacturers in Ohio are getting ready to get back to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Manufacturer’s Association (OMA) acts as a voice for the 1,500 manufacturing businesses across the state.
For them restrictions being lifted means telling people they can come back to work.
“In many instances yes, to give you a good example there was a flag maker in the Cincinnati area that was deemed non essential, they had to shut down by order of the state,” said Jamie Karl from the OMA.
Not everyone was impacted, Karl said many businesses in manufacturing were deemed essential.
“Under Ohio’s original stay at home order about 70-75 percent of Ohio manufacturer’s have been operating through emergency,” he said.
Karl added that the pandemic has challenged manufacturing in the state to reinvent its self.
Safety for manufacturers still remains a huge priority.
“Number one - distancing - that’s six feet or more, the more space the better or safety barriers between employees,” Karl said.
There will also be symptom assessments, frequent sanitizing and cleaning and staggering the arrival of employees.
Karl said there are exceptions for the face covering and mask requirement.
Guidelines for members are available from the association.
