Mercy Health restarting elective surgeries, procedures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mercy Health is beginning to provide emergency, non-emergent and elective care.
Mercy Health has additional safety precautions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure safety.
- We have temporarily reduced the entry points to our facilities to better protect the health and safety of all who enter.
- Patients in all care settings are being asked about symptoms and history and having their temperature checked as part of our screening process. This helps us identify any potential COVID-19 exposures early on and take appropriate steps for the health and safety of all patients and health care professionals.
- All patients will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked.
- We have visitor restrictions in place and ask that people do not visit our facilities. While we recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors and patients, the health of you and our community is our top priority.
- We are implementing social distancing guidelines, especially in public areas like our lobbies.
- Our associates are following PPE guidelines including wearing masks in all settings and wearing additional PPE on units where appropriate.
- In addition to our normal cleanliness standards, environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures are being followed consistently and correctly according to CDC recommendations for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mercy Health said they are following all state and federal guidelines, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, as well as executive orders from state governors on the timing of procedures being rescheduled.
Patients may be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their appointment.
Mercy Health said they will selectively expand clinical care within facilities including elective procedures, based on patient needs, clinical criteria and physician recommendations.
If you have questions about a procedure, you’re asked to contact your provider’s office directly for an update on your case.
