New mom out of hospital after giving birth, beating coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Alicia Kappers is not only a new mother, but she is now also a coronavirus survivor after being released from Good Samaritan Hospital on Monday.
Several weeks ago, Kappers, who was then pregnant, showed symptoms of the coronavirus and was brought into Good Samaritan, the hospital says.
The baby was delivered several weeks premature after the hospital says their team determined this would be the plan for Kappers and her child.
For several weeks, the new mother spent her time inside the ICU being treated for COVID-19.
Now Kappers is recovered and on her way home, the hospital says.
As for her baby, the hospital says he is doing well.
He is in the NICU at Good Samaritan Hospital, but is expected to be discharged soon.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.