‘Amnesty for All:' Northern Kentucky libraries waive late fees

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The boards of trustees of all four Northern Kentucky public libraries, comprising those in Boone, Campbell Grant and Kenton counties, voted at their April board meetings to waive all fines and fees for library patrons.
The so-called ‘Amnesty for All’ program includes charges for lost or damaged items assessed prior to March 14, when the libraries closed for the pandemic.
Items currently checked out are still expected to be returned. Overdue fees for returned items will not be charged until the libraries fully reopen.
Patrons do not need to come to the library to clear their accounts.
“People have been through a lot and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patrons to use their library again,” Campbell County Public Library Director JC Morgan said. “Amnesty for All wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start. This is especially important for people who have suffered through this pandemic.”
Carrie Herrmann, director of Boone County Public Library Director Carrie Herrmann added: “People have lost their jobs and some have lost loved ones. Parents have put their lives on hold to help homeschool their children. Families with tight incomes may have had to give up internet access or put streaming services on hold.
“This is a tough time for everyone. We know that providing total amnesty is the right thing to do to help people where we can.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.