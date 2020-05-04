KSP following new leads in 31-year-old cold case murder

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police officers surrounded a home in Independence Monday hoping to collect new evidence in a 31-year-old murder cold case.
Kentucky State Police have been searching for Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins’s killer for the past three decades.
The 32-year-old Hopkins was found shot to death in his mobile home on March 13, 1989.
Curtis Sharon, 49-year-old Shawn Satchwell and 46-year-old Ricky Asher are now in custody in connection with Hopkins’ murder following their arrests on March 20.
On Monday police executed a search warrant for at Satchwell’s Independence, Ky. home.
A FOX19 NOW viewer shared video of the search, which shows officers surrounding the home on the 4100 hundred block of Elmwood Court.
Officers were in and out of the home collecting evidence for about four hours.
In past 30 years police have never released a motive for why Hopkins was killed. They say he was lying on his couch when a person shot him from outside his window.
Police say they never stopped investigating, and new leads led them to the three recent arrests.
All three suspects are facing murder charges, and Asher is also charged with tampering with evidence.
