Ohio CEO gives stock market windfall out as bonuses during pandemic

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (FOX19) - A Southwest Ohio company is getting international attention after its CEO sent out bonuses in the midst of the pandemic.
Larry Connor is CEO of The Connor Group, a Miamisburg-based real-estate firm that owns and manages apartments in Oakley, Deerfield Township, Sharonville and across the country.
Connor played the stock market to the tune of $1.6 million recently, then announced he was giving it out to his employees.
The company has also offered to cover the cost of unexpected childcare during the pandemic.
Connor called the pride his employees have working for the company as “breathtaking.”
Some of them say they cried from appreciation when he informed them of the bonuses, which ranged from $2,000 to $9,000 and were only available to employees who are not highly compensated.
“If we in some small measure can help, not only them, but all the people that count to them, then I think it’s really worthwhile," Connor said of his employees.
Melissa Demoulin works at one of The Connor Group’s properties, Wellington Place in Warren County.
“I’m very honored and humbled and blessed that I work for somebody that wants to take care of his associates, and it’s such a selfless thing of him to do,” she said.
Demoulin is a mother of two. She says she started with The Connor Group in December after 23 years in the restaurant industry.
“My husband has not been working for sixweeks, so him being a stay-at-home dad and being laid off... it just came at the perfect time and just relieved stress for our family,” she said.
