Rain on the way for Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fairly slow moving system to the west is causing widespread rainfall in Missouri and in the southwestern and central parts of the state numerous severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued.
The center of that system will head to the southeast out of Missouri and stay well south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. North of the system, nearly steady rain will fall here from tonight into Wednesday early morning. Severe storms are not in the FOX19 NOW First Alert weather forecast.
Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be dry but late Thursday night and Friday the weather looks wet again.
Right now the weather for the weekend looks dry until Sunday late evening.
