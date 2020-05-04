Hospital beds removed from convention center, health leaders praise region’s virus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Health Collaborative announced Monday that the region’s COVID-19 alternate care site at the Duke Energy Convention Center will be demobilized.
If needed, the site will still be ready to reactivate to accept patients within a maximum of seven days, health officials said at the city’s Monday press briefing.
In the same briefing, Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore announced the city has 17 additional confirmed virus cases (582 total), 29 total deaths and 215 recoveries.
Mayor John Cranley said the alternative care site did not see a single patient in its 19-day run.
As for the cost to mobilize the site and pay rent on some of its supplies, City Manager Patrick Duhaney estimates $250,000 in expenses, which the city believes the state or FEMA will cover.
Original plans for the alternate care site included the ability to handle up to 500 patients that could not otherwise be safely cared for in the region’s hospitals.
Health officials say the number was scaled down to approximately 150 patients as people adhered to social distancing efforts to flatten the curve.
Dustin Calhoun, MD, medical director of emergency management for UC Health and one of three leaders leading the alternate care site’s development, says the decision to demobilize the site was primarily a cost-benefit analysis.
“There was no benefit to keeping it up because of our ability to put it back up within our window of monitoring,” he explained. “It was purely a cost to the city.”
Calhoun also says the region has advanced “leaps and bounds” in terms of readiness and monitoring, adding it is now able to predict with “much greater accuracy” the number of patients it will see.
“This is a service that we prepared with the hope that we would never have to use it," Calhoun said. “I’m grateful to our partners from around the region that have worked together to make this happen and will help us to remain at the ready to reactivate if needed.”
Calhoun added the removal of beds from the convention center should not lead to a change in social distancing practices among the community.
“We need everyone to keep doing what they have been doing to social distance and keep good hygiene,” he urged.
