Sunny for Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our rain chances have come to an end but only for a day as rain and cooler air will be the case more than dry weather for this upcoming week. Look for patchy fog for your Monday morning, then sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Showers return for your Tuesday and Wednesday before a dry day on Thursday.
Now, another cool front will roll in on Friday with rain chances setting up a much cooler weekend with highs in the upper 50s.
