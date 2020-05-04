Suspects accused of firing gun, assault during road rage incident appear in court

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men accused of firing a gun and assaulting someone after a road rage incident on U.S. 52 West on Sunday made their first court appearance the following day.
Daniel Lewis and Kyle Lewis pled not guilty to felonious assault and discharging a firearm when they were in court on Monday.
Dispatchers say this incident started at the Brown County/Adams County border around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
“There’s three cars chasing each other,” a 911 caller said. “They’re wrecking each other and banging each other up.”
A crash followed and the situation apparently escalated.
“This woman says she was shot in the arm or something," a different 911 caller said. "And there’s two men fighting, and it looked like a car wreck when I stopped.”
One woman was shot during this incident and was taken to the hospital by Air Care, according to dispatch.
A man was not shot, but was injured from the crash and was assaulted with brass knuckles, dispatchers say.
Aberdeen Police say possible drug charges are under investigation after meth was found in one of the vehicles.
Court records show bond was set at $75,000 for both Daniel and Kyle.
