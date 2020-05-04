7th COVID-19 related death in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) – Butler County has recorded its seventh COVID-19 related death, county health officials said Monday.
The man, who was in his 70s, lived in a section of the county that includes Fairfield, Hamilton and Ross Township, according to the Butler County General Health District.
Further details about him were not released due to privacy concerns, health officials said in a news release.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones in their time of grief, and we send our deepest sympathies.” said Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer.
She continued to stress that the most effective ways to prevent getting the virus are good hand washing and physical distancing.
“Please continue to stay home and wear a mask if you need to get essential services,” she said.
She also urged the public to follow these guidelines:
- Follow Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine’s instructions.
- If you must go out to obtain essential services, wear a facial cover (mask, bandanna, cloth covering).
- If you are over 65 years old or have underlying health conditions, stay at home.
- Practice social distancing/physical distancing by keeping 6 feet way from others at all times.
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
- Do not gather with people with whom you do not already share a household.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
Ohioans can call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline with any questions or visit health.bcohio.us/ or coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
