UC Health resumes limited surgeries, procedures

“When our health system made the decision to postpone certain surgeries and procedures, it was to preserve personal protective equipment, staff resources and available beds in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community. However, we know that our patients and community members continue to need medical care, and we are committed to a responsible return to providing this care in a safe environment," said Richard P. Lofgren, MD, UC Health president & CEO, in a news release.