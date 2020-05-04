UC Health resumes limited surgeries, procedures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health, Greater Cincinnati’s academic healthcare system, resumed limited surgeries and medical procedures on Monday.
A state order temporarily banning non-essential surgeries and procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted.
“When our health system made the decision to postpone certain surgeries and procedures, it was to preserve personal protective equipment, staff resources and available beds in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community. However, we know that our patients and community members continue to need medical care, and we are committed to a responsible return to providing this care in a safe environment," said Richard P. Lofgren, MD, UC Health president & CEO, in a news release.
UC Health says a task force of leaders from across the health system is working together to plan a responsible return that prioritizes the needs and safety of patients, families, and employees.
UC Health is partnering with Greater Cincinnati healthcare organizations and state leaders to ensure we have the right resources needed to reopen services.
UC Health says its providers will work with patients to reschedule surgeries and procedures that were previously postponed or canceled. Procedures will be determined by the clinical judgement of physicians and with the safety and well-being of patients and employees top-of-mind.
“UC Health has continued to provide emergency medical care for a variety of conditions over the past two months. We look forward to welcoming patients back to our hospitals and ambulatory facilities to receive needed care,” Lofgren said.
Since the state’s March 19 order restricting non-essential surgeries and other procedures, UC Health and other health systems postponed elective procedures and appointments and only performed surgeries and procedures deemed necessary to avoid risk of life or progression of disease, including organ transplant surgeries.
UC Health providers have continued to see patients via telehealth.
During the coming weeks, patients will be contacted by their providers to discuss their needs.
Each case will be considered individually to ensure the proper safety precautions are in place, including pre-procedure COVID-19 testing if deemed necessary.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.