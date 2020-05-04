WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County delaying property tax due date

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Treasurer Robert Goering is giving a property tax announcement Monday morning. He will be joined by Administrator Jeff Aluotto who will give an overview on the county’s reopening process.
Goering said the county is delaying the due date for real estate taxes until July 17, 2020.
They were originally due on June 22.
He said the taxes fund very critical functions such as schools, the zoo, local governments and police and fire departments.
“It’s not an easy choice to make,” Goering said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Hamilton County has 1,380 confirmed cases and 80 deaths.
Last week, Linda Gallagher, vice president of Mental Health and Addiction Services at Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board attended the briefing.
Gallagher explained public mental health services available for all residents to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have heard a lot about how people who have been very challenged with the stay at home order, whether it’s a family with kids who are usually at school or individuals who live alone and feel isolated, especially the elderly population. It’s been challenging for all of us," Driehaus said.
Gallagher said county mental health agencies and providers are reaching out in as many ways as they can think of to connect with residents who already were receiving mental health services and those who need help now due to stress brought on by the pandemic.
The public has resources 24 hours a day:
- Mental health: Call 513-558-8888
- Substance Abuse: Call 513-281-7422
- Unsure who can help if you are anxious or if you feel isolated: Call 513-281-2273 (CARE).
- You also can visit https://www.hcmhrsb.org/
“I hope you are all doing OK," Gallagher said. “I want to make sure you know that our agencies are open. They want to hear from you. The are out there trying to connect with you. There is help available for you if you need it."
