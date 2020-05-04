Yard waste collection resumes Monday in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ve got good news for all you Cincinnati residents who’ve been working in your yards and re-landscaping to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s yard waste collection is resuming Monday after the outbreak delayed it last month.
Yard waste is collected in Cincinnati each April through the second week of January. Pickup is every other week and on the same day as recycling, according to the city’s website.
The city’s yard waste collection program was originally suspended until June 1. After some reassignments and operational changes, however, city officials say they shortened that for most waste.
Bulk item collection is still on hold until June 1, according to the city’s website.
Rules for yard waste collection:
- Cannot place in your green recycling cart. It must be properly prepared in paper bags or container clearly labeled “Yard Waste”.
- Must be in clearly marked cans with handles; paper bags designed for yard waste or bundled with heavy twine or cotton rope. Yard waste containers and bags exceeding 25 lbs. in weight will not be collected. Yard waste placed in city garbage carts, recycle bins or plastic bags will not be collected.
- Loose yard waste such as grass or leaves should be in containers that have lids or in bags that are closed to prevent blowing. Sticks and branches may be tied into bundles of no than 3’ lengths and 2’ in diameter. No tape, plastic rope or metal wire may be used to bundle. Branches with stickers, spines or other hazards must be placed in bags or cans to avoid injuring collections personnel. Branches must be no thicker than 6” in diameter
Not accepted:
- Yard waste mixed with garbage or in plastic bags
- Logs or stumps thicker than 6” in diameter
- Dirt, rocks, sand or concrete
- Treated or processed wood of any kind
- Animal feces
- Don't place yard waste in your recycling cart.
Eco-friendly alternatives
- Please compost yard waste at home whenever possible.
- Grass clippings can be left on the lawn instead of bagged.
For more information, visit the city’s website.
