Airbnb warns against parties in Cincinnati amid coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Online rental provider Airbnb is warning against holding parties in Cincinnati due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Given the executive orders from Governor Dewine, Airbnb’s policy will not allow any type of party in the Queen City until further notice.
The company says it will ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in an Airbnb listing, and cooperate with Cincinnati police.
Airbnb said they have temporarily disabled the “event-friendly” search filter, which is typically used so that guests can seek out venues for responsible parties and gatherings.
“As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community. The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time,” the rental company said in a news release.
